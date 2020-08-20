Dear Community of Crookston,



Fall semester classes begin at the University of Minnesota Crookston on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, with students moving into the residence halls towards the end of the week and over the weekend. We are excited to welcome our students back.



Through the many years, the University has enjoyed the benefits of the relationship with our community. Our partnerships with community businesses and organizations add so much to our students’ experiences.



With the return of students to our campus, we have instituted a wide variety of protections designed to keep us all healthy and safe. We want you to know that we asked all students to closely monitor their potential exposure to COVID-19 before they arrive on campus and to avoid group gatherings where people aren’t wearing masks and physical distancing is not maintained. We are also asking students to set a positive, meaningful example through the simple act of wearing a face covering and by doing their part, including self-monitoring their health daily, especially for any of the critical symptoms (fever, respiratory symptoms, sore throat, or dry cough) and contacting a healthcare provider if these symptoms develop. All of our students and employees must take a pledge they have met these criteria before stepping onto the campus.



On campus, we have adjusted building capacities to account for physical distancing guidelines in the classrooms, residence facilities, and student study areas. You may also be aware that the University of Minnesota has instituted a face covering requirement for all of our campuses. Face coverings must be worn inside our buildings by students, staff, and visitors, and outside when physical distancing cannot be maintained, and, of course, Governor Walz has mandated the same for all Minnesotans.



You may have also heard the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's (NSIC) Board of Directors has canceled NSIC fall competition and championships, and has suspended all athletic competition through December 31, 2020. This decision is in light of the NCAA Board of Governors' decision to direct all institutions and conferences to meet specific requirements to conduct fall sports and the NCAA Division II Presidents Council's announcement that all NCAA Division II fall championships are canceled.



We sincerely appreciate your continued partnership in the collective actions that can help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 on our campus and the region. The University is committed to the health of all members of the broader community.



With your help, we will continue to advocate for physical distancing, face coverings, and enhanced cleaning protocols as the best tools we have to ensure a successful fall semester for the University and for our community. We look forward to your continuing partnership in ensuring the safety of all.



If members of the community need to make a trip to campus, you too must follow University policies to ensure a safe campus and community through physical distancing and use of face coverings. We thank you in advance for your shared commitment to a safe and healthy fall semester for our entire community. We are proud to be part of the Crookston community.



Thank you,



Mary Holz-Clause

Chancellor