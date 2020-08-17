The Benedictine Health System recently engaged in a system-wide rebranding initiative resulting in a new naming structure for its living communities, a new corporate logo, and a new organizational name: Benedictine.

Benedictine launched a public campaign last week using traditional media and digital channels to announce its new name and brand logo design.

As part of the renaming initiative, many Benedictine Living Communities in its five-state service area will have new names, while others will retain current names. In Crookston, Villa St. Vincent will now be called Benedictine Living Community-Crookston and includes Benedictine Villa St. Vincent and Benedictine The Summit.

A complete list of Benedictine Living Communities and their names can be found at www.benedictineliving.org/together.

“We may have revised our organization’s name and look, but our Benedictine-based dedication to serving older adults has not changed,” said Jerry Carley, president and CEO of Benedictine. “We see our new name and logo as a visual representation of the renewed energy our teams are using to approach new challenges ahead. Benedictine integrates decades of mission-focused purpose with modern care practices to keep our residents safe and secure during unprecedented times such as these.”

In elevating “Benedictine” in the new naming structure, Benedictine leadership is honoring the health care mission and ministry of its sponsor, the Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery in Duluth. The new name and brand look also reflect elements of Benedictine’s core values of hospitality, stewardship, respect, and justice, Carley said.

The Benedictine organization will be celebrating its 35th year throughout 2020. Benedictine Living Communities can be found in Minnesota, North Dakota, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Illinois.

Benedictine is a mission-based, nonprofit health system headquartered in Duluth, sponsored by the Benedictine Sisters of St. Scholastica Monastery in Duluth. Through our communities, Benedictine provides exceptional Catholic senior care, with independent living and complete long-term care services for aging adults, including assisted living, memory care, and rehabilitation.