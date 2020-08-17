Amanda Chandler found it at the "little library" at Stearns/Five Corners Park.

The Medallion Hunt is underway. Clues will be announced at 2 p.m. daily in the Times on all platforms and on KROX Radio.

It’s sponsored by the Crookston Times and UMN Crookston Office of Admissions. The prize for finding it is $200. If you find it, call Jess at 701 610-6454 or Mike at 280-0771.

Here's clue #2:

They say all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,

and certainly no one wants that.

But is this clue helpful, or is it coy?

If it helps a lot or a little, we know where the medallion is at.

Here’s clue #1:

Too bad, so sad, there is no Ox Cart Days Festival this year.

But there are still fun things to do, and that’s good to hear.

Keep your distance, of course, because there’s a virus afoot.

But we couldn’t just let this whole week go kaput.