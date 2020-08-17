If you’re into lemonade and people being creative in how they present it, this week’s Kids’ Lemonade Stand Contest is just for you. Here is who is doing what, when and where:



MONDAY:

• “John Deere Lemonade Stand” by Austin - 1104 Eickhof Boulevard - Monday, August 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. • “All American Lemonade Stand” by Georgia and Haddie - Corner of Barrette Street and Central Avenue - Monday, August 17 from 1-3 p.m.

• “The Pirates of Sunset Ave” by Aaron and Eva - 730 Sunset Avenue - Monday, August 17 from 4-6 p.m.



TUESDAY:

• “John Deere Lemonade Stand” by Austin - 1104 Eickhof Boulevard - Tuesday, August 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• “Live Laugh Lemonade” by MaKenna and Easton - 601 Woodland Avenue - Tuesday, August 18 from 2-5 p.m.

• “The Pirates of Sunset Ave” by Aaron and Eva - 730 Sunset Avenue - Tuesday, August 18 from 4-6 p.m.



WEDNESDAY:

• “Support the Crookston Police Department” by Ava, Bella and Ally - 202 South Main Street at Longtin Agency - Wednesday, August 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Proceeds go to the CPD

• “RBJs Lemonade Stand” by Molly, Brady, Chandler, Allysen and Mollie - 1601 University Avenue at RBJs Restaurant - Wednesday, August 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• “Classic Lemonade Stand” by Abby, Naomi and Anna - 1502 St. Mary’s Drive - Wednesday, August 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• “Berg Lemonade Stand” by Skyler - 722 Stuart Avenue - Wednesday, August 19 from 12-5 p.m. (weather permitting)

• “All American Lemonade Stand” by Georgia and Haddie - Corner of Barrette Street and Central Avenue - Wednesday, August 19 from 1-3 p.m.

• “The Pirates of Sunset Ave” by Aaron and Eva - 730 Sunset Avenue - Wednesday, August 19 from 4-6 p.m.



THURSDAY:

• “Biermaier Chiropractic Clinic Lemonade Stand” - 1226 University Avenue at Biermaier Chiropractic - Thursday, August 20 - 9-11 a.m.

• “Berg Lemonade Stand” by Skyler - 722 Stuart Avenue - Thursday, August 20 from 12-5 p.m. (weather permitting)

• “Jerde Insurance Lemonade Stand” by Noora - 213 North Broadway at Jerde Insurance - Thursday, August 20 from 4-6 p.m.

• “The Pirates of Sunset Ave” by Aaron and Eva - 730 Sunset Avenue - Thursday, August 20 from 4-6 p.m.



FRIDAY:

• “Dixie & Fiona’s Lemonade Stand” by Delta and Violet - 1507 Stephens Drive - Friday, August 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Proceeds go to the Humane Society of Polk County

• “John Deere Lemonade Stand” - Friday, August 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - 1104 Eickhof Boulevard - Austin Lund

• “Berg Lemonade Stand” by Skyler - 722 Stuart Avenue - Friday, August 21 from 12-5 p.m. (weather permitting)

• “The Pirates of Sunset Ave” by Aaron and Eva - 730 Sunset Avenue - Friday, August 21 from 4-6 p.m.