The primary election is over here in Minnesota.

Now the real “fun” of the 2020 political season begins.

I, for one, am not looking forward to it.

The reality is that I am of the opinion this is not going to be a fun campaign at all. In fact, I am convinced it is going to get pretty ugly before we see Nov. 3.

Yes, I know plenty of you will place the blame on our current president, while others will point fingers at those who support those trying to oust him.

Reports have come in of people’s political signs being stolen and in some cases more than one time. Just to remind you this is a crime, and, as far as I am concerned, even if you are a juvenile who thinks that doing it is funny, you should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Actually I am of the opinion that a stolen campaign sign equates to a violation of an individual’s freedom of speech under this nation’s Constitution.

In recent weeks I have also received a number of letters from both political parties that are disrespectful to say the least. I am hoping that people can be much more civil moving forward and will focus on the attributes of the candidate they are supporting as opposed to focusing on how “evil” you believe the opponent to be.

Just to let you know if you cross the line your letter will not be published. (By the way, if you instantly are wondering what that line is, you have completely missed the point.)

As has been the case in past political seasons, the rules for letters will be similar. Letters that come from what is considered our political coverage area (the boundaries of Redwood and Renville counties) will receive the first priority.

That does not mean others will not be published, but if space becomes an issue those from outside of the area will be the ones that will not make it.

Every letter must be signed, or in the case of an e-mailed letter, names must be included along with a phone number for verification purposes.

If I question the letter and the source you can be sure I will be calling.

All letters must include the name of the person who wrote it as well as their city of residence - no exceptions.

No anonymous letters are going to be published.

Letters must come from the writer. Canned letters originating from a campaign will not be published.

Also, if facts in a letter can’t be verified the letter will not be published. So, if you are using facts be sure to include the source for that information.

The last edition when letters of a political nature will be published is Oct. 29, and to have a letter printed that day they must be submitted by the close of business Oct. 26.

Letters should not be longer than 300 words. While this is a guideline in most cases, it will become something I am watching much closer in the coming weeks.

I am looking forward to reading and printing your letters, so send them in.

Just remember in writing to observe the Golden Rule.