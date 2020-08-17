As part of the Third Week of August Events, the Crookston Classic Cruisers will embark on a Golden Eagle Classic Cruise on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The cruisers will meet at Brian Anderson’s warehouse near the Golf Terrace Motel at 6 p.m.

Crookston residents are encouraged to decorate or dress up their yard, driveway or garage, or even host a tailgate from 6 to 7 p.m. If you register your address, the Classic Cruisers will be sure to come by. Register at z.umn.edu/GoldenEagleClassicCruise and you could win prizes for best depiction of Maroon and Gold, best yard/driveway decor with the “I Am Crookston” theme, or best-dressed Golden Eagle. Every tailgate party will be presented with an “I Am Crookston” yard sign.



Car Show

The Classic Cruisers will also hold a meet-and-greet at the Crookston Inn on Friday, and a car show Saturday in the Crookston Inn parking lot from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a DJ, a raffle, poker/Crookston business trivia, and Swap Meet Saturday. Bring your own mask.