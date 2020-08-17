City, Blue Line Club agree on a three-week contract.

Crookston Sports Center will have a sheet of ice available for use by Sept. 14, after the City of Crookston and Crookston Blue Line Club were able to come to an agreement on a brief, three-week contract to make it possible.

But, largely due to restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lack of time to schedule, CSC and the BLC will be hosting no youth hockey tournaments before the City of Crookston’s official hockey and skating season kicks in on Oct. 1.

After the city council, at a special Ways and Means Committee meeting Monday evening unanimously approved the contract with the BLC, Kristy Swanson and Wes Colborn of the BLC told the Times that the goal from Sept. 14 until, hopefully, a youth hockey season commences is to simply get kids on the ice skating.

The BLC will pay $2,150 a week over the three weeks, the same rate they’ve paid for the past three years. Interim City Administrator Angel Weasner said the idea will be to negotiate a longer-term contract with the BLC once the three weeks is up.

Swanson and Colborn said some scheduled activities could be scheduled for specific age groups, or that other groups could rent the ice from the BLC from Sept. 14 to Oct. 1. But, the both stressed, protocols made necessary by the pandemic are going to have to be followed.

“We just want them being active and getting on the ice,” Colborn said.

Earlier Monday, the Crookston Park Board recommended that the council approve the agreement with the BLC.