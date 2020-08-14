After last Wednesday’s difficult special meeting, the Sleepy Eye City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday evening.

After last Wednesday’s difficult special meeting, the Sleepy Eye City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday evening, Aug. 11, and handled routine business with ease.

The council approved Mayor Pelzel’s appointment of Phil Siefkes to Housing Development and Larry Pelzel to Planning and Zoning.

The council heard the 2019 Audit report from Sara Oberloh, CPA, of Oberloh & Oberloh, Ltd. of Redwood Falls. Oberloh reviewed the audit of the City’s general fund, debt service funds, and enterprise funds. She told the council the City is in good shape, right where [you] want to be with reserves. The council had no questions and approved the report.

The council approved two Conditional Use Permits: for the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary to place a sign on their property near where the bike trail crosses their driveway; and for Tamara Miller-Como to allow rental of indoor storage space for recreational vehicles in her existing building (former Braun & Borth building.)

The council approved splitting with Brown County the cost of demolition of a house at 412 Maple SW if they are allowed to assess the cost in the future.

Following adjournment, Mayor Pelzel told the council a decision had been made to list blight complaints on the city website.