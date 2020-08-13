The Yellow Medicine County Commissioners met Tuesday morning. In board reports, Gary Johnson started off the meeting with an update on the recent RDC meeting in Appleton Minnesota. This was the first in person meeting for sometime, face masks were still required for attendance. He reported the organization is doing a 0% increase in their levy, below the originally projected 3% levy. Johnson also attended the community corrections meeting which was also requesting a 4% increase in allocations, which by the meeting's end was set to 2% increase and 2% coming out of reserves.

Commissioner Glen Kack detailed discussion at the Safe Communities Coalition meeting. Topics included seat belt usage reminders on scale tickets, changeable sign lists created, and sticker disbursement through local grocers. Kack also attended an Area Two’s RCRCA meeting where the 2020 annual meeting was voted to be cancelled. Commissioner Berends reported on the supporting hands nurse partnership which he stated was going well, revenues are at 46% with expenses down due to less travel and current caseload of 1,288.

A resolution was approved regarding the Chippewa County/Yellow Medicine County HRA. The Yellow Medicine County HRA contracts with the Chippewa County HRA to administer the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program in the county. Yellow Medicine Commissioners reviewed a copy of the 2021 Yellow Medicine County HRA Proposed Budget as well as the proposed Chippewa and Yellow Medicine County HRA’s Combined budget summary. The resolution approved the special benefit tax levy for year 2021 in the amount of $60,000. The amount is $1,500 less than the previous three years. On August 8, a severe storm event caused a significant amount of public property damage in Yellow Medicine County. A resolution was passed declaring a State of Emergency for conditions resulting from this storm for a period of 60 days.