Jared Mead, 37, of Burnsville and formerly of Granite Falls, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. A Private Family Service will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Wing-Bain Funeral Home in Granite Falls with interment at the Granite Falls City Cemetery. A Public Visitation will be held Friday from 1 - 3 p.m. also at the Wing-Bain Funeral Home.

Jared Wayne Mead was born on May 15, 1983 in Canby to Duane and Debra (Harberts) Mead. As a child, he was always busy, you could find him fishing, taking things apart, climbing trees, making forts or wrestling with his siblings. Jared was baptized at the First United Presbyterian Church in Canby and later confirmed his faith at Granite Falls United Church of Christ. He attended Yellow Medicine East School. Jared recently was living in Burnsville where he was working for NuLook Exteriors doing construction.

Jared’s sons, Dylan and Jackson were his pride and joy. Every moment he could spend with them he would. There was not a moment he was not with his kids or thinking about them. Jared worked hard for what he had. He enjoyed learning about and looking at old vehicles. Jared was always willing to help someone out and cared a lot for others. Even in death, he gave the gift of life to others by donating his heart, liver and kidneys. Jared is a hero.

Jared is survived by his sons, Dylan Mead of Granite Falls, Jackson Mead of Granite Falls; parents, Duane and Deb Mead of Granite Falls; sister, Kari (Pat Kuehn) Mead of Clarkfield; brother, Chad Mead of Clearwater, Fla.; grandmother, Helen Mead of Canby; mother of his children, Roxanne Potter; nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Jared is preceded in death by his brother, Shawn Mead in 2017; maternal grandparents, Clarence and Irene Harberts; paternal grandfather, Warren Mead; as well as aunts and uncles.

Memorials are respectfully requested.

Arrangements are with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home of Granite Falls. For online guestbook, please visit www.wingbain.com.