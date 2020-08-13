Donna Mae Lien of Maynard died on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls at the age of 88.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Wang Lutheran Church, rural Maynard with Rev. Brad Larson officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.

Visitation with the family was held on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. A prayer service began at 6:30 p.m. Masks and social distancing was observed.

Donna Mae Lien was born in Renville on May 10, 1932 to John G. and Grace (Sietsema) Bakker. She attended school in Renville and graduated from Renville High School. Following high school she attended cosmetology school. She was united in marriage to Robert Lien on May 2, 1953 at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church of Renville. They lived on the home farm and had three children: Stanton, Kathy Jo, and David. In early years Donna Mae would use her cosmetology skills part time. She then worked at Dalin Drug Store in Granite Falls for several years.

Donna Mae was a long time member of Wang Lutheran Church where she was active in the Women’s group, circle, and quilting. She enjoyed quilting and sewing.

She is survived by her sons: Stanton Lien, Maynard, David (Sue) Lien, Maynard; grandchildren: Andrea Lien, Jeremy Lien, Chad Holen, Christopher Holen; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild: sister-in-law: Pat Bakker as well as extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; daughter: Kathy Jo Holen; brothers: Dale Bakker, Melvin (Jean) Bakker.

May her memory be blessed.