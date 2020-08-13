Dolores Elaine Johnson, 84, died peacefully in Elk Mound, Wis. while in the care of Home Hospice, Mayo Clinic Health Systems. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Granite Falls with Reverend Jonathan Varns officiating. Committal will be at Hillcrest Cemetery immediately following the service. Social distancing, restricted capacity, and masks are required.

Dolly was born in Morton to Lester and Helen (Schablin) Smith. She moved to Granite Falls as a young girl and attended Sunday School and church at St. Paul Lutheran. She was confirmed in 1949. Dolly graduated from Granite Falls High School in 1953. On December 6, 1953 she was united in marriage to Jerome Johnson. They raised three children and then she embarked on her career in education. Dolly earned her bachelors’ degrees in English and Elementary Education from Southwest State University, Marshall in 1974. She taught various grades and subjects in the Wood Lake, Echo, and Cottonwood school districts, retiring in 1997.

Dolly cherished the friendships that she made throughout her life while teaching and participating in church activities, book clubs, bridge clubs, school events, water aerobics, family picnics, and neighborhood gatherings. She spoke very highly of the people with whom she conversed and fellowshipped with throughout her community. It brought her great joy to visit with family and friends, especially the “Little Men,” and she was thrilled when they moved nearby. Her travels took her to many countries in Europe and Asia, as well as special locales including Maui, Banff, and Denali. She supported the education of loved ones and was very proud of their accomplishments. Her love of music was also passed down to many family members. Dolly’s never-ending, kindness and positive attitude was infectious.

Dolores is survived by her children, Shelley Johnson of Austin, Texas, Jerome Jr. (Carleen) Johnson of Elk Mound, and Steven (Laurel) Johnson of Los Alamos, N.M.; six grandsons, Scott (Rebecca) Johnson of Mondovi, Wis., Eric (Amanda) Johnson of Fargo, N.D., Charles (K’Rina) Wolfe of Boerne, Texas, Andrew (Loni) Wolfe of Stephenville, Texas, Thomas Wolfe of Dripping Springs, Texas, Kyle Johnson of Severn, Md.; 10 great-grandchildren, brothers, David Thorman (Dorothy) of Victoria, John Smith (Bette) of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and Jon Fowler (Laurie) of Hallock; sister-in-law, Ione Smith of Owatonna, and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Richard Smith and William Smith; stepmother, Dorothy Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you support the continued education of your loved ones and share a story of her or something uplifting. The family is extremely grateful to her community in Granite Falls, Wing-Bain Funeral Home for their assistance with arrangements, along with the staff of Mayo Clinic Home Hospice for their dedicated service to Dolores and her family. For online guestbook, visit www.wingbain.com.