The four City of Crookston administrator finalists appeared at a "Meet and Greet" event Wednesday at the Crookston Inn before their interviews Thursday at City Hall.

The candidates, Chase Waggoner, Amy Finch, Sally Dufner, and Dana Schoening, sat at tables in the four corners of the Inn's ballroom and visited with city councilmen, department heads and staff, Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority Executive Director Craig Hoiseth, School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson, other local leaders and community members.