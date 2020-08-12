Local artist Trey Everett has brought new life to the Crookston Community Theatre building on Fifth Street downtown with a mural supporting the arts. The building’s large newly-decorated wall faces North Broadway and is located across from the former North Country Food Bank.

Everett told the Times that many people in the community have asked where the building is as its often overlooked, but the mural will draw new attention to both the CCT’s storage building and the variety of arts it showcases.

Everett, who noted that this is his first full building wall mural, has worked on the project for approximately five days and hopes to finish Friday.