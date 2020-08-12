The Golden Link Senior Center will be hosting a Best Grandparents Day Contest through September 11 for all children ages kindergarten through sixth grade. The winner of the contest will receive $100 in Crookston Chamber Bucks.

“All you need to do to win is attach a photo of you and your grandparent(s) and answer all the questions,” said the release.

The contest sheet can be picked up at the Golden Link Senior Center (or downloaded within this story) or you can submit your name, grade, grandparent(s) name, what your grandparent’s favorite thing to do, where your grandparents grew up, what your grandparents liked to do when they were your age, what your grandparent’s favorite song, book, movie and food is, if your grandparents have traveled and to where, what your favorite thing to do with your grandparents is, and what your favorite memory of your grandparent is.

Return the sheet to the Golden Link at 324 North Main Street in Crookston and they’ll post all entries on their wall at the Golden Link for the public to vote on.

The winner will be announced September 11 on KROX, Channel 3 and the Golden Link Facebook page.