Sawyer Bernd has been selected by the National Association of Conservation District Employees (NCDEA) to be the recipient of a $1,000 Don Aaron Scholarship. He is the son of Chris and Nicole Bernd of Crookston, MN.

The objective of the Don Aron Scholarship Program is to provide financial support to a conservation district employee or member of their immediate family who is participating in a resource conservation curriculum while enrolled in an accredited college or university.

Sawyer was chosen because of his dedication and passion for natural resources and how he has demonstrated his commitment, leadership, and volunteerism, not only in the classroom, but in other activities.

Sawyer was recognized by Chessa Frahm, NCDEA North Central Region Director during the Minnesota Association of Conservation District Employees Board Meeting on August 11, 2020.

Sawyer will be a freshman at South Dakota State University studying Wildlife and Fisheries Sciences.