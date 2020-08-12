Altru Clinic in Fertile will be closing their location on September 30, 2020. Patients who utilize this clinic will be able to receive care at Altru Clinic in Crookston and Erskine or via virtual care. Their care teams will assist them through this transition.

“Altru is committed to continue providing care to the Fertile community,” shares Heather Strandell, Director of Primary Care at Altru. “With Crookston and Grand Forks locations now offering expanded services, and through the growth of our virtual care programs, we are confident our patients will be able to access the care they need.”

Altru Clinic in Crookston will continue to offer primary care as well as specialty services with providers traveling from Grand Forks. Patients who received care from Altru Clinic in Fertile will be able to continue seeing their provider for ongoing care. To schedule an appointment at Altru Clinic in Crookston or Erskine, please call 218.281.9100.



