This month, Central Bi-Products will be conducting a food drive to benefit the Redwood Area Food Shelf.

The food drive will take place Aug. 25, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Donations can be brought to Tersteeg’s in Redwood Falls.

All funds raised and food gathered will be donated to the Redwood Area Food Shelf and matched up to $500 per donation, by Farmers Union Industries, Central Bi-Products’ parent company.

The Redwood Falls event is the first stop on Central Bi-Products’ second annual “Farmers Feeding Others One Food Pantry at a Time” food drive. The event will continue on in Estherville, Iowa and Long Prairie.

Central Bi-Products employees are planning this event in the hopes of helping stock the food pantries before school starts and the demand increases in the fall.

Central Bi-Products leadership believes with the impact COVID-19 has had in this country and around the world, it is important now more than ever, to help those in need.

“After a great turnout last year, we are excited to get back out in our communities to collect food and funds for our local area food shelves. These communities are home not only to our facilities but to those who help us run successfully as an organization, and we’re proud to be able to give back to our neighbors,” said Dan Hildebrandt president and CEO of Farmers Union Industries.

For more information, visit www.fuillc.com.