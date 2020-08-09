The American Red Cross also has a need for a blood program leader for Springfield community blood drives at St. John’s Lutheran Church.

The Red Cross needs someone to hang up posters around town advertising the blood drives and to ask local businesses if they could help promote the drive and perhaps offer a giveaway to donors.

Those who would be interested in helping out at these blood drives are encouraged to contact the local Red Cross account manager Jillian Turner for specific details by calling (651) 272-7994 or via e-mail at jillian.turner2@redcross.org.

Learn more online at redcrossblood.org.

– Photo courtesy of the American Red Cross Web site