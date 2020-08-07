A person age 80-89 has died.

Polk County recorded its fourth death Friday plus six more cases after Thursday’s increase of seven positive COVID-19 cases. The most recent death was a person age 80-89 years old.



Polk County now has a total of 149 positive cases.

Minnesota now has 59,185 positive cases with 556 new cases Friday and four new deaths. Of the four newly-reported deaths, two came from a private residence, one from a long-term care facility/assisted living and one from a group home/residential mental health facility.

Total approximate number of completed tests in Minnesota are 1,121,299. Total approximate number of people tested are 910,271. Total number of people no longer needing isolation are 51,940.