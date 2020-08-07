The Nov. 3 election ballot will include three positions on the Sleepy Eye City Council and three positions on the District 84 Board of Education.

The Nov. 3 election will include voting for several local offices, including three positions on the Sleepy Eye City Council and three positions on the District 84 Board of Education. Filing for these positions began July 28 and ends Aug. 11.

Sleepy Eye residents will elect Ward 1 and Ward 2 Councilors and Mayor, all four year terms.

As of the end of the business day on Tuesday, Aug. 4, current Ward 1 Councilor Joann Schmidt had filed for re-election. Ward 2 Councilor Larry Braun had not yet filed and had not returned a phone call asking if he planned to file. Mayor Wayne Pelzel said he intends to file for re-election. In addition, Charles Forster has filed for the Ward 2 Councilor position.

School district voters will elect three board members. Current board members Darla Remus and Joleen Dittbenner have filed for re-election. Board member Jeremy Domeier said he will not be filing for office. “I’m very busy with my business — which is a good thing,” he said, “and I also think someone else should have the opportunity to serve on the board.”

To file for the City Council positions see City Clerk Michelle Strate at City Hall. Filings close at 5 p.m. on Aug. 11.

File for School Board at the Superintendent’s Office by 4 p.m. on Aug. 11.