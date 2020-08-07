2020 pageant contestants, 2019 royalty join the cruise around town.

In their latest cruise night, the Crookston Classic Cruisers Thursday evening celebrated "Royalty Night" by having the six contestants in the 2020 Miss Crookston Scholarship Pageant join them for a parade around town, along with 2019 Miss Crookston Sophia Steiner, 2019 Little Miss Crookston Reese Delage and 2019 Junior Miss Crookston Carly Knutson.

Crookston residents were encouraged to come into their front yards and offer their best pageant contestant-style wave to the passing parade.

Contestants in this year's Miss Crookston Pageant include Emily Funk, Victoria Proulx, Emma Boll, Linnea French, Shelby Aamoth and Savannah Meine.