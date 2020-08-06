Six 2020 Miss Crookston Scholarship Pageant contestants, 2019 Miss Crookston Sophia Steiner, and 2109 Junior Miss and Little Miss Crookston will join the Crookston Classic Cruisers.

Between 6 and 7 p.m. Thursday evening, Crookston residents are encouraged to step into their front yards and share their best “royal wave” as the Crookston Classic Cruisers come by, accompanied by the six 2020 Miss Crookston Scholarship Pageant contestants, 2019 Miss Crookston Sophia Steiner and 2019 Little Miss Crookston and Junior Miss Crookston, Reese Delage and Carly Knutson.

Competing for the 2020 Miss Crookston Scholarship Pageant crown are Shelby Aamot, Linnea French, Victoria Proulx, Savannah Meine, Emily Funk and Emma Boll.

It’s the “Crookston Royalty Cruise.” As usual, cruisers are asked to meet at Brian Anderson’s storage unit next to the Golf Terrace Motel a little before 6 p.m.