Yorhom Medical Essentials closed their retail location at Altru Clinic in Crookston on July 31, but Yorhom respiratory therapists will continue to visit the Crookston clinic on a weekly basis to support sleep and oxygen needs.

The clinic providers will have access to medical equipment for acute needs, such as walkers, crutches and canes.

“Yorhom remains committed to serving our patients throughout Northwest Minnesota and Northeast North Dakota,” shares Reed Reyman, Altru’s Executive Vice President of Regional Development. “The medical supply industry is changing, and we’re changing with it. With in- home consultations, equipment and supply delivery and bedside service in the hospital, there is less demand for retail stores.”

Yorhom’s retail stores at 4350 S. Washington St. in Grand Forks and 210 US 2 in Devils Lake are open for in-store access and curbside pick-up. Yorhom will continue to serve patients in the Crookston area for re-supply, in-home consultations and delivery services. Customers can contact Yorhom at 701.780.2500 for any medical supply needs.



About Yorhom Medical Essentials

Yorhom Medical Essentials is a locally owned and operated company with locations in Grand Forks and Devils Lake, North Dakota. We offer top-quality home medical equipment and supplies in order to help people live safely, independently and comfortably at home. Our team prides itself on being able to meet our patients’ unique medical and functional needs. For more information, visit yorhom.org.