It’ll take place at the former Wayne Hotel lot corner

The Downtown Crookston Development Partnership will be hosting a “Food Truck Fest” the third week in August, Monday through Thursday, August 17-20 to be exact, downtown at the old Wayne Hotel parking lot on Second Street and Main. They’ll have a variety of savory and sweet treats, and encourage hungry customers to visit for lunch and dinner.

The food truck schedule is as follows:

• Monday, August 17 - Drafts Sports Bar & Grill - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, August 18 - Little Bangkok and Bucklin Concessions - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Wednesday, August 19 - Little Bangkok, Bucklin Concessions, Ohana Shaved Ice, Far Out Nuts - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Thursday, August 20 - Little Bangkok, Bucklin Concessions, Ohana Shaved Ice, Far Out Nuts - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.



FOOD CHOICES

• Drafts, which has a restaurant on Fisher Avenue in Crookston, will be offering specialty sandwiches, real fruit lemonades, and quite possibly their famous mac and cheese.

• Little Bangkok, based out of East Grand Forks, will have their Thai cuisine, sushi and savory snacks.

• Bucklin Concessions from Grand Forks will cater to the fair food consumers with fresh mini donuts and sweet kettle corn.

• Ohana Shaved Ice of northwest Minnesota will be bringing over 30 flavors of Hawaiian-style shaved ice in fun colors and even a sugar-free option.

• Far Out Nuts from Grand Forks will be set up with Bavarian-roasted almonds and sunflower seeds in a variety of flavors and package sizes.

For more on the DCDP Food Truck Fest and their weekly summer food truck events, follow them on Facebook. Their August weekly schedule also includes El Gordito Elote (Aug. 7), Scobey's Pub & Grub (Aug. 11), French Taste (Aug. 13), Joe's Diner...on Wheels (Aug. 24), and Erickson's Smokehouse (Aug. 26.)