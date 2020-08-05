‘My family and I have been missing the music,’ Chanel Myers says, hinting that future concerts may be held

Asked what led to an outdoor concert in her family’s Woods Addition yard one recent evening by a handful of string musicians, Chanel Myers’ answer is simple.

“My family and I have been missing the music and concerts this year,” she tells the Times.

Myers, daughter of Ken and Gail Myers, used to play with the Greater Grand Forks Symphony, so she naturally joined in for a few numbers. The Myers also invited Tamera Bertram and anyone else from the neighborhood who felt like playing. Bertram, who plays in the Greater Grand Forks Symphony, has been organizing various outdoor concerts in residential yards in Grand Forks, and the one at the Myers’ house was the first such event in Crookston, Chanel said.

“There was such a great turnout,” she adds.

The musicians played in the Myers’ front yard and people sat in lawn chairs in their yard, as well as in yards up and down the street, with appropriate social distancing.

It sounds like there’s more to come, too.

“The musicians played classical music this time, and next time they will bring more musicians and consider bringing some folk, polka or Irish fiddle music, Chanel noted.

Other musicians who performed at the Myers’ concert included Kelly King, a violinist with the Greater Grand Forks Symphony, and Crookston High School student Ainsley Boucher, a violin student of Bertram’s, and Cassandra Fincher on the viola, a recent high school graduate in Grand Forks.