Also, families will be asked on Thursday to pick the instruction delivery model, or distance learning. They're asked to make their selection by Aug. 12.

I am sure that many of you are awaiting the model of instruction that we will be in for the coming 2020-2021 school year. We will officially communicate this model as soon as we are able to. This model will be dependent on the current health metrics in our School District. The better we control the spread in our county and communities the more latitude schools will have for in person instruction. I have attached the Crookston Public Schools Safety Plan (see link at the bottom of this communication) which outlines how we will handle the five models that the governor outlined last week. Our district has put a special emphasis on our youngest learners and students with higher needs. We also emphasized additional protocols around keeping students and staff safe. If you have specific questions on the plan, please feel free to call your school's Principal. You may also call me at 218-770-8717.

Tomorrow, we will be sending you another communication that will ask you to select the model that the district is using for instruction or to go distance learning. We will be asking that you return your selection by August 12th to allow us to plan our staffing to meet the needs of our students. Please review this plan and start thinking about what you would like to see for your students at the beginning of this school year.

Here's the link to the safety plan:

Crookston Safety Plan Final Version.docx