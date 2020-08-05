Crookston firefighters are hoping people are hungry for hotcakes and sausage on Friday, August 21 when they’ll hold their annual Pancake Breakfast, drive-thru style for 2020. Because of the pandemic, this will be their only fundraiser and they wanted to continue the traditional event in a safe way.

Organizer Garett Bengtson told the Times the event will be held from 6-10 a.m. at the main fire hall on South Main Street, where it’s typically held, and a drive-thru configuration will be posted on-site for their customers. They will be accepting a freewill donation for the breakfast and encourage people to get their food to-go on their way to work, to the lake, or to enjoy from the comfort of their homes.

“We’ve seen other fire departments in Minnesota, like Frazee, hold a similar drive-thru breakfast event and wanted to give it a try in Crookston,” Bengtson explained. “If it goes well, this could be another option for the future especially with the uncertainty of the pandemic.”

For those that can’t make it to the breakfast and want to donate to the Crookston Fire Department and Association, monetary donations can be dropped off at 620 South Main Street.