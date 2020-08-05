The Crookston Alliance for Literacy and Learning" (CALL) is grateful to the United Way of Crookston for providing them with funds to sponsor and promote literacy events , activities and experiences several times a year for children and families in Crookston and the surrounding area.

With the United Way funds, CALL is able to purchase hundreds of books for children. Each year we provide books for the Christmas Basket Project as well as distribute books to hundreds of children at the Crookston Summer Library Experience Program.

Thank you so much for your support! We could not do this without you!