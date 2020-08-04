The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a semi rollover Monday south of Mentor and a Waubun man died as a result of the accident. Thomas John Wolbeck, 62, of Waubun, MN, was found at the scene and was transported to the University of North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.



The PCSO responded to the intersection of County Road 10 and 405th Street SE where a semi was reported to be on fire in the ditch on the west side of the road. The semi was fully engulfed when deputies arrived. After the fire was extinguished, personnel on scene located a body, believed to be that of the driver, in the semi. The semi was a 1988 White/GMC tractor and was pulling a trailer loaded with straw bales.



The Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota State Fire Marshal are assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.



Minnesota State Patrol, Fertile Fire Department, Mentor Fire Department, Fosston Essentia Ambulance and Polk County Ambulance Service also responded.