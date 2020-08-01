Alma Romberg recently celebrated her 103rd birthday at the Sleepy Eye Care Center.

Alma Romberg recently celebrated her 103rd birthday at the Sleepy Eye Care Center. Alma was born on the family farm in 1917 and noted that she has seen many changes over her 103 years. Alma told Activity Director Denise Lienig that she lived and worked, doing office work, in Japan for a few years. When asked what led her to Japan, she smiled and said, “Adventure.” Lienig said Alma enjoys keeping up with the news and spends lots of time reading newspapers, enjoys word search puzzles, playing cards and dice games — she and her roommate often play cards in the later afternoon or evening to pass the time — and loves BINGO. Alma is a resident of the Sleepy Eye Care Center.