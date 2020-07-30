In June Spencer Quast of Redwood Falls opted to run a marathon in the Redwood area.

Quast, who is a 2018 graduate of Redwood Valley High School, had been training to run Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, but that event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, Quast mapped out a local route and sought donations for the Dementia Society of America. His goal was to raise $3,000, and $4,721 was donated. He finished the marathon in 4.5 hours.

Along the way he had a few people who ran with him.

Quast also ran the marathon in memory of his grandfather, Don Reding, who was diagnosed with dementia, and the final stretch of the run, which ended at the Reding farm near Morgan, was done with his grandma, Donna Reding.

The Dementia Society of America exists to enhance the quality of life for those living with Dementia, caregivers, and the community.

Learn more at dementiasociety.org.