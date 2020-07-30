This coming Friday (July 31) Redwood County Relay For Life volunteers are hosting a meet and greet at town square park in Redwood Falls, which is on Second Street across the street from Calf Fiend.

The event will be held from 4-7 p.m. The meet and greet will be cancelled in the event it is raining.

The park will be decorated, luminaries can be purchased and information will be available regarding how to be part of future Relay For Life efforts.

Did you know?

• The American Cancer Society (ACS) is not an endowed organization that has been underwritten in perpetuity by a single wealthy benefactor, individual, family or corporation. It is funded primarily from the money raised each year, mostly from individual donations. In 2018, $148 million went toward cancer research. Donations also support vital patient services and programs.

• More than $4.9 billion has been invested in cancer research since 1946. The ACS currently supports about 750 active grants with more than $400 million in investments. No single non-governmental, not-for-profit organization in the US has invested more to find the causes and cures of cancer than the American Cancer Society.

Learn more at cancer.org.