School board finds the vast majority of his work 'distinguished' and 'accomplished.'

Crookston School District Superintendent Jeremy Olson, who recently wrapped up a school year at the district helm impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, received especially high marks from the school board in its latest evaluation of his performance.

Olson’s first contract with the district expires at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Earlier this summer, Olson and the board agreed to a new, three-year contract that’s set to kick in in the 2021-22 fiscal year. In announcing the contract settlement, it became known that Olson has notified the board that there are some positions elsewhere that he’d be interested in pursuing if they become available.

The evaluation

Olson and the board together previously came up with five goals for him to work toward. Although there are various objectives accompanying each goal, generally they focus on communication with the staff, board and public; finances; student enrollment; student achievement; and, “Pirate Pride.”

Board members individually rate Olson using four categories, from best to worst: Distinguished, accomplished, satisfactory and unsatisfactory. Board Chair Frank Fee, detailing the evaluation’s findings, said that Olson received 13 distinguished ratings, 15 accomplished ratings, two satisfactory ratings and no unsatisfactory ratings.

On communication, Fee said the board feels that Olson continues to exceed expectations. The story is similar for the budget and finances, which Fee said are “in the black.” On student enrollment, the public schools had a “nice turn to the positive” during the 2020-21 school year, he noted, adding that the only two satisfactory ratings Olson received were in the area of student achievement.

“With distance learning at the end of the school year, the board felt student achievement was hard to quantify,” Fee explained. “But the board believes the groundwork has been laid for continued positive results.”