The third week of August will still be special in Crookston with a handful of “socially-distanced” events planned throughout the week despite the annual summer festival, Ox Cart Days, having its entertainment postponed to 2021. Events scheduled for August 17-22 include fireworks, cruise night, and food truck fest.

Ox Cart Days chair, Jess Bengtson, has been working with separate organizers who wanted to offer a safe alternative version of their events in August despite the festival’s postponement.

“No one wants to completely cancel a festival as big as what Ox Cart Days has become, but with the pandemic and health and safety guidelines for the state and entire country there had to be some reimagining happen,” Bengtson explained. “Organizers have rethought out their events and will give it a try with social distancing and masks in mind.”

Third week of August event schedule includes:



Monday, August 17

• Virtual Scavenger Hunt begins

• Medallion Hunt begins, sponsored by the Crookston Times and University of Minnesota Crookston Admissions Office

• Food Truck Fest with multiple food trucks/vendors, sponsored by the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership (See the DCDP’s social media for more info on vendors, locations, dates)

• Kid’s Lemonade Stand Contest begins, see location list on local media websites and social media

• Grand Theater special matinees begin (tentative)



Wednesday, August 19

• BIO Girls Fun Run for participants



Thursday, August 20

• “Shop Local” gift card giveaway throughout Crookston

• Crookston Farmers Market

• Crookston Classic Cruisers/UMN Crookston Golden Eagle Cruise Night and parking lot/driveway/yard party contest

• Drafts Cornhole Tournament and parking lot party (tentative)

• Fireworks, sponsored by the City of Crookston



Friday, August 21

• Firemen Drive-Thru Pancake Breakfast fundraiser (tentative)

• First Responders Walk fundraiser

• Outdoor Eyewear Showcase plus free food and giveaways, sponsored by Crookston Eye Clinic

• Free dinner for first responders (with ID), sponsored by the Crookston Inn

• Miss Crookston Scholarship Pageant (tentatively at Crookston High School)



Saturday, August 22

• Crookston Classic Cruiser Car Show and Run to the Park

More details coming soon.



Citing the full festival’s postponement, Bengtson noted that any vendors or sponsors for the 2020 festival that did not want to transfer their deposits or sponsorships to 2021 would receive a refund by contacting Ox Cart Days at crookstonoxcartdays@gmail.com, message them on social media or their website, www.crookstonoxcartdays.com, or call or text (701) 610-6454.