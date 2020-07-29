June Marlene Hanson was born in Minneota, on Dec. 11, 1937, to Melvin and Sadie (Norem) Hanson. She was raised with conviction in a family with a strong Christian faith. June graduated from the Clarkfield High School in 1955 and, shortly after, worked for an insurance company in Montevideo. As fate would have it, she would meet Marvin Saby, and the couple would share their first date at the Minnesota State Fair. The pair were married at the Community Bible Church in Montevideo in 1962, and had two sons, Randy and Paul. The boys fondly remember camping/fishing trips to the tiny town of Bena, Minn., in the family truck-bed camper. June worked as a clerk for the ASCS office for over 30 years, supporting local area farmers.

June and Marvin traveled far and wide, and their adventures brought them to places like Florida, Hawaii, salmon fishing in Seattle, and the World's Fair in New York City. Cooking and baking were something June excelled at, and it cannot be overstated how important her faith was to her. After retirement, Marvin and June enjoyed quiet living on the farm, working in their produce garden and hosting the grandkids, whom they made sure to spoil with trips to the pool in Granite Falls for popcorn and ice cream.

On Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the age of 82, June passed away at the Clarkfield Care Center. She is preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Sadie Hanson; brother, Wesley Hanson; nephews, Errol and Kevin Hanson, and daughter-in-law, Janice Saby.

June is survived by her husband of 58 years, Marvin Saby; sons, Randy (and Shelley) Saby and Paul (and Stephanie) Saby; grandchildren, Lauren (and Daniel) Horner, Mac Saby, Cody Saby, and Ali (and Patrick) Byrne; great-granddaughter, Addyson Horner; brothers, Merlyn (and Ruth) Hanson and Lorry Hanson; sister, JoAnn (and Marvin) Hildahl; sister-in-law, Angie Hanson; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

A private family service will be held on Thursday, July 30, at J.H. Lynner Funeral Home in Clarkfield with burial to follow at the Clarkfield City Cemetery.

Arrangements are with the J.H. Lynner Funeral Home. (www.jhlynner.com)