Joel Johnson, director of The Coalition for a Secure Energy Future is announcing a series of “energy champion” awards to a group of Minnesota legislators.

Recipients of the award have championed an all-of-the-above energy strategy for Minnesota to ensure consumers and businesses have access to affordable and reliable electricity.

In a first, the coalition presented the award to District 16B Rep. Paul Torkelson via Zoom due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The coalition is proud to recognize Rep. Paul Torkelson as a dedicated leader for his work to make electricity cheaper and cleaner,” Johnson said. “Rep. Torkelson knows that low cost energy is key to moving our economy forward and his support of all-of-the-above electricity ensures we can continue in that direction.”

“I’m very pleased to receive this award, as providing affordable and reliable energy to southwestern Minnesota residents has always been one of my top priorities,” Torkelson said.

The award was presented to Torkelson by Johnson, Jonathan Fortner of the Lignite Energy Council and Luke Hellier of the Coalition for a Secure Energy Future.

The coalition was founded in 2014 to enhance, preserve and protect a diverse set of energy resources, including coal-based electricity, to ensure a continued affordable and reliable energy supply for families and businesses in the state.

