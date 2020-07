American Crystal Sugar has awarded the Polk County Sheriff’s Department K9 program $5,000 to help with training and equipment.

It has been nine years since the PCSO has had a K9 program. The K9 will have the primary duties of tracking/searching for criminal suspects or a lost person(s), narcotics detection, evidence and building searches, and criminal apprehension/officer protection. The K9 and its handler will be certified through the United States Police Canine Association standards.