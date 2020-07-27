Villa/THE SUMMIT leadership was notified July 23

Leadership at the Villa St. Vincent/THE SUMMIT report that they were notified on Thursday, July 23 that a tenant in THE SUMMIT tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Villa/THE SUMMIT Administrator Judy Hulst says: “All who had close contact with this tenant are being traced, will be notified and closely monitored in the days to come. We are in close communication with our local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all appropriate steps at this time. We are continuing to monitor all residents and employees for signs or symptoms of the virus.”

The nursing home and assisted living facility have been participating in the State of Minnesota’s COVID-19 testing program for senior living communities, Hulst continued, adding that residents and staff have participated in three rounds of testing. All results to date since participation in the testing program commenced have been negative, Hulst notes.

Since March, she says the Villa/THE SUMMIT have “followed all recommended guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and our state and local health departments.” Following the recommendations have resulted in an extensive list of curtailed or canceled activities, various restrictions, increased infection control measures and disinfecting, and enhanced screenings of staff, residents and tenants.

“As we navigate this challenge, we are especially grateful for our dedicated caregivers, who are working tirelessly to ensure a clean, safe environment for all who live and work here,” Hulst says.