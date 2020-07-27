On July 25 at 12:52 p.m., the Redwood County Sheriff's Department responded to the report of a motor vehicle versus ATV crash on CSAH 6 and 230th St. in Vail Township south of the City of Wabasso.

A Polaris Ranger over turned, killing the operator after it was struck in the intersection by a Dodge Durango being driven by Mary Heiling, 56, of Wabasso. The name of the individual killed in the crash is being withheld at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the sheriff's department and the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Wabasso Fire and Ambulance Department, CentraCare Ambulance Service, and the Minnesota DNR assisted at the scene of the incident.