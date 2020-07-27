The window to file an affidavit of candidacy for city and school elected offices opens this coming Tuesday (July 28) and remains open through Aug. 11.

Locally, there are positions open on the Redwood Falls city council as well as on the Redwood Area Board of Education.

There are three open positions on the city council, including the seat representing Ward 1, Ward 2 and as the at-large council member. Each term of the city council seats is for four years.

Anyone who is interested in filing for one of the open seats may do so at city hall. A $10 filing fee is required. The window is open during regular business hours from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To be eligible, a candidate must be at least 21 years old and must be a resident of the City of Redwood Falls 30 days prior to the November election. One must also reside within the boundaries of the ward they want to represent. A map of the ward boundaries can be found on the City of Redwood Falls Web site at ci.redwood-falls.mn.us/.

The window to file an affidavit of candidacy for the open positions on the Redwood Area Board of Education is open from July 28 through Aug. 11. Three board members will be elected in November. Each of these positions is a four-year term.

Two members of the current school board, Jim Buckley and Wayne Junker, have announced they will not seek re-election this November.

“I believe in term limits and after two terms and 48 years in the district, I have decided that I will not run again. It was humbling and exciting to be elected. It has been my privilege to serve this community, and I cannot say enough wonderful things about how well this board operates. It has been a pleasure to serve with these other members, especially Jim Buckley. I was so happy to see the interest in the open position and certainly hope those individuals consider running this fall,” indicated Junker.

A special election will also be held in November to fill an existing vacancy. This position will then expire Jan. 3, 2022.

Those interested in filing may do so in the Redwood Area School’s district office. A filing fee of $2 is required. To be eligible, one must be at least 21 years of age and must have been a resident of the school district for 30 days prior to the November election and special election.

Find more information on the Redwood Area School District Web site at redwoodareaschools.com.