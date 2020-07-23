At Tuesday's Watonwan County Board meeting, the board approved initial funding from the CARES Act, with a large portion of the monies going towards small business relief.

Last Wednesday, the CARES Act committee met to discuss the first rounds of recommendations the county should take as part of their CARES Act funding monies.

The committee recommended allocating $50,000 towards IT to set up telework. Some work has already been done to make sure security is in place for continued telework when appropriate, and if the county needs to shut down county buildings again.

A recommendation of $10,000 was made towards Human Services, to replace tables in the Human Services Community Room with rolling tables. Other monies will be spent on peripherals for computers for telework.

A total of $50,000 was recommended for permanent barriers to be set up in the courthouse at the offices of the auditor, reporter, and assessor.

Barriers have also been requested for the Highway Department. Glass will also be placed at the TMT windows.

An initial recommendation of $325,000— around 25% of the total grant— will go to support small business grants.

The county has discussed with the cities of St. James and Madelia to put in a portion of their funds as well. The cities of Lewisville and Butterfield have also been contacted. Small cities in the county will also be contacted.

Townships that received their own allocation were also reached out to. If townships request funds— even if there is no use for them and don't use them— the unused money flows back into the county. If townships don't put in a request, the monies instead go to the state.

The money will be transferred to the St. James EDA. Applications for small business grants will be available for small businesses throughout the county.

The Watonwan County Revolving Loan Committee will be approving the grants. St. James EDA will disperse the grants.

The St. James EDA will also work alongside Nancy Goodwin to help reach Latino businesses.

"She's been working with that group—with the city— already and so the city is going to continue to incorporate her work in making sure that any of the Latino businesses in the county also know how to apply," said Jim Branstad.

Initial discussions have the maximum amount for the grant at $5,000.

"Our goal is to get these out in August so that we have enough time [to see] what kind of response we have that we can allocate additional dollars if we have any available and get those out again before the money has to be spent," said Watonwan County Auditor and Treasurer Kelly Pauling.

Requirements for the grants are still being worked on.

Public Work Director Teal Spellman presented the board with bid openings for the Highway 24 project.

Spellman recommended the board accept a bid from Nooman Excavating for $79,886.

The project will rip-rap the side of the road to prevent the road from washing out due to a tiling issue.

The plan is to bore a new line underneath the road and ditch checks where the new tile will outlet to the drainage point down the slope.

Spellman also noted that summer construction projects are coming to an end, as well as continuing work on highway 15. Soft spots on 2, 19, and 21 have also been patched.

Other items:

- Bills General: $71,084.42

- Bills Road & Bridge: $92,243.46

- Credit Cards: $5,465.20

- June Disbursements: $10,178,560.37

- Bond Resolution for J.D. 9 (Martin and Watonwan counties) and J.D. 18 (Brown and Watonwan counties). J.D. 9 will start in the fall. J.D. 18 will likely start in the spring of 2021.

Personnel:

- Annual step movements for Jessica Suess (license center) and Jared Urban (light equipment operator for Public Works)

- Step increase for County Assessor Meggie Munsterman upon receiving her SAMA license (Senior Accredited Minnesota Assessor)

- Recommendation to hire Nick Haynes for light equipment operator for Public Works

- Recommendation to hire Jody Anderson as Land Management technical clerk

- Recommendation to hire Carolyn Runck as half time branch assistant at Madelia Library.

- Temporary layoff of Tom Hanson at TMT, likely for the month of August.

- Adopt updated policy for Watonwan County drug and alcohol testing for commercial drivers

- Appoint election judges for mail-in ballot precincts.

- Approve $250 from Butterfield to Sheriff's Department to be used on community outreach

The next county board meeting is scheduled for August 4th at Human Services.



