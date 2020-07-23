Purple is a color of hope – at least it is for those who are part of the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life.

Residents and visitors to the City of Redwood Falls are going to see a lot more purple in the coming days, as the community celebrates “Paint The Town Purple Days” through the end of July.

Mayor Tom Quackenbush officially proclaimed July 22-31 as “Paint The Town Purple Days” as part of the July 21 city council meeting.

According to the proclamation read by Quackenbush, “the Relay For Life movement continues to be the largest fundraising event with 2.5 million participants globally uniting to save lives from cancer.”

The proclamation also states, “the Relay For Life of Redwood Falls is painting the town purple to spread awareness throughout the community about the event and to engage more survivors and caregivers. Relay For Life events are opportunities to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change.”

The council also approved a request from Relay For Life members allowing them to place purple bows on trees and light poles in the downtown area of the community as part of its effort.

Businesses and members of the community are also being encouraged to show their support by sharing their own messages and putting up purple bows in their places of business, at their homes and in their yards.

Those who are interested in getting involved in Redwood County Relay For Life can find more information on the local group’s Facebook page.