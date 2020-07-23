Loren Clyde Redetzke, 76, Silver Bay, formerly of Sturgeon Lake, died peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Minnesota Veterans Home, Silver Bay. Loren will be cremated and there will be services at a future date to be determined. Inurnment will be in Mount Salem Cemetery, Mahtowa.

Loren was born on August 2, 1943 to Clyde and Irene Redetzke in Echo, MN. He attended school in Echo and farmed with his parents and later by himself prior to entering the United State Air Force in 1963. He was a proud 20-year Air Force Veteran serving in Vietnam. After retiring from the Air Force in 1983, he began a 22-year career with the United States Postal Service in Duluth while living in Barnum and Sturgeon Lake. Loren was an avid sports fan and liked basketball, pheasant hunting, working out, cutting firewood, and being outside. His greatest love was spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Clyde and Irene Redetzke.

Loren will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Tracy (Duane) Olsen of Sturgeon Lake; 2 grandsons: Colton and Hunter; 5 siblings: Dale (Nancy) Redetzke; Donny Redetzke; Clyde (Pat) Redetzke, Jr.; Russ (Karen) Redetzke; Lois (Cliff) Raymond; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake.