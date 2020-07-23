Loren "Bruce" Engel passed away at his home in Granite Falls at the age of 76. A funeral service was held on Sunday, July 19th, 2020 at the Yellow Medi-cine Lutheran Church in Hanley Falls. Interment was in the East Yellow Medicine Lutheran Cemetery.

Loren "Bruce" Engel was born the third of six children, on October 6th, 1943 to Floyd and Frieda (Brock) Engel in Clarkfield, MN. Having been raised in and graduating from Hanley Falls High School, Bruce then joined the United States Marine Corps at the young age of seventeen. Bruce completed boot camp at Camp Pendleton, CA and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge from the Marines, Bruce worked at Honeywell in Minneapolis, where he would meet his future wife, Carol Swanson. They were married in 1969 and later moved to his hometown of Hanley Falls in 1973, where they lived for the next forty-five years. He worked at Rodgers Hydraulics as a machinist in Granite Falls for twenty-six years. After that facility closed, he then worked the next ten years at the Minnesota Commercial Railway, until his retirement in 2009.

Instilled with a sense of duty and service for both his country and his community, Bruce was a member of the Hanley Falls Fire Department, American Legion, and served on City Council. A quiet, yet inquisitive man, Bruce loved to read, particularly historical non-fiction. He had a deep love of trains and model railroading. Last year, Bruce and Carol celebrated fifty years of marriage at a party with friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Frieda Engel.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Carol Engel; daughter, Karla (Mark) Humbeutel; sons; Scott (Paul Hebert) Engel and Matthew Engel; grandchildren, Madeline (John) Van Driel and Maxwell Humbeutel; brothers, Ronnie and Jerry; sisters Kathy, Becky and Debbie; many nieces and nephews, and his beloved cat, Jasmine Lorraine.

Arrangements were with the J.H. Lynner Funeral Home in Clarkfield www.jhlynner.com