The Minnesota Department of Health in its daily statewide COVID-19 update indicates that eight new positive cases were confirmed from 4 p.m. July 21 to 4 p.m. July 22 in Polk County, pushing the county’s total number of positive cases – many of which are no longer considered active – past the 100 threshold, to 104.

To date, three Polk County residents have died from COVID-19.

Over the same 24-hour period, 763 new confirmed cases were reported throughout the state, and nine deaths. One of the deaths was recorded in Pennington County, a person in their 90s.