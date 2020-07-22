Each year, the Watonwan County Relay For Life chooses an honorary chairperson. This year's honorary chairperson is Monica Hagen

Hagen's journey with cancer started in January 2019.

Hagen went in for a mammogram on January 2nd in Sleepy Eye. Shortly after, she was in New Ulm for a biopsy.

Just prior to her 43rd birthday, on January 17th, she was officially diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma— breast cancer.

On February 11th, she opted to have a lumpectomy, a surgery to remove cancer or other tissue in the breast.

Doctors weren't happy with the margins— markings of where tissue should be removed to make sure that all cancerous tissue is taken out— of the original lumpectomy, so Hagen underwent another surgery just two weeks later on February 26th.

In late January, Hagen had met with a radiologist who told her she would likely undergo 19 rounds of radiation.

Hagen's first chemotherapy was supposed to take place on March 25th, but an infection forced the treatment back until April 4th. Hagen underwent four rounds of chemotherapy prior to radiation.

On June 6th, Hagen started her radiation treatment. On July 22nd, she finished her radiation treatment.

"It was such a big relief because there's so much to go through just to get to that point."

"It's very emotional. The whole process is very emotional."

Just four days later, on July 26th, Hagen was at the Relay For Life.

"I always enjoyed going to the Relay [For Life] but it was very different being a person who has cancer and going to the Relay [For Life]," said Hagen. "I always went in support of other people before, but it was just different."

Prior to last year's Relay For Life, Hagen and her sister were thinking of name's for a team for the Relay For Life.

Hagen's sister called Hagen a warrior throughout the treatment, and, on a trip to Mankato, Hagen came up with the name "Monica's Mighty Warriors."

Hagen got shirts designed in Butterfield, outfitted with "Monica's Mighty Warriors" and a chutes and ladders symbol on the front.

"Life's got ups and downs and kind of like the game Chutes and Ladders you think you're going to win and then you get the chute and you got all the way back down or partway down."

In February of this year, Hagen was asked by Linda Burman to be the honorary chairperson and was excited at the opportunity to be the honorary chairperson.

Hagen still visits an oncologist once every three months for three years and takes a chemo cancer pill every day for the next 10 years.

This year's Watonwan County Relay For Life is scheduled for July 24th at the Watonwan County Fairgrounds.