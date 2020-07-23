It's listed among 'Best Places' to work in healthcare.

While COVID-19 has shaken up almost every aspect of the healthcare industry, from how care is delivered to how employees do their work, it has not shaken the faith RiverView Health employees have in their employer.

That faith has earned RiverView the fourth year on Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare list.

RiverView is one of 150 companies and organizations to make the Best Places list in 2020. The recognition program honors companies throughout the industry that empower employees to provide patients and customers with the best possible care, products, and services.

How the organizations have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic is only part of the story; they were also scored on more traditional measures such as benefit design, transparent communication from leadership, and others.

Modern Healthcare will reveal the ranked order of the 150 best companies in October at its virtual Workplace of the Future conference. RiverView was first named to the list in 2017 and ranked 71st of 150; in 2018 RiverView moved to the 35th position, and in 2019 ranked 16th.

“RiverView is honored to be once again included amongst these companies based on the feedback you provide in the Best Companies Survey,’’ RiverView President/CEO Carrie Michalski said in an email to RiverView employees. “I thank you all for your candid feedback. We look forward to receiving our data packets (employee surveys/comments), which is why we participate, to learn from what you provided and become stronger and better as an organization.’’

Modern Healthcare is a leader in healthcare business news, research, and data. The company has sponsored the Best Places to Work program for 13 years, and partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive, voluntary, anonymous employee survey to benchmark standings against other healthcare facilities across the country.

“We have such an amazing team here at RiverView, committed to the collaboration it takes to nurture a great workplace,’’ Michalski said. “When we ask for feedback, our team responds, candidly. We are not a perfect organization. We are a learning organization. We are humble about our imperfections, committed to learning, open to new ideas, and new processes. We are not afraid to try something new as we strive to attain excellence.

“Keeping a place on Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work list is a testament to our learning from the team’s feedback and using that to improve further. The journey continues every day,” Michalski added.