Governor's statewide mandate takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday night.

The Crookston Area Chamber of Commerce, in the wake of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s latest executive order mandating the use of facemasks statewide, will receive a onetime shipment of disposable masks.

The mandate takes effect at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 24 and will require Minnesotans to wear a facemask in indoor businesses and indoor public settings.

Chamber Executive Director Terri Heggie says the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and the Department of Administration have selected one chamber of commerce per county to be a distribution point, and the Crookston Chamber is that chamber for Polk County. Heggie says the Chamber will seek to distribute masks as equitably as possible between Chamber members and non-member businesses. She said she’s not certain as of now when the mask shipment will arrive, but when they do and distribution commences, Heggie said local media will be notified and the latest information will be posted at visitcrookston.com as well as on social media, including Facebook.

Heggie encourages businesses to make their mask policies as simple to follow as possible, and make clear that businesses will not be held liable for refusing entry to those not in compliance with the mask mandate. Businesses should take all steps possible to alert employees and customers that they need to wear a mask at their businesses. If individuals refuse to do so, the businesses should use their discretion in enforcing the rules.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Heggie at theggie@visitcrookston.com