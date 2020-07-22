Following are the latest submissions from colleges and universities about accomplishments and accolades achieved and earned by local and area students:

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

• Jaden Lubarski and Zachary Sanders, both juniors from Crookston in the College of Liberal Arts, were named to the 2020 Spring Semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, as was Reese Radi, a sophomore from Fisher in UMN Twin Cities CLA.

Bemidji State University

• Kelsie Narlock of Fisher was named to the 2020 Spring Semester Dean’s List at Bemidji State University.

Northwest Technical College

• Hope Schear from Crookston was named to the 2020 Spring Semester Dean’s List at Northwest Technical College in Bemidji. She is majoring in Dental Assisting.